City of Aurora

The city is accepting applications from youth interested in joining the Youth Violence Prevention Advisory Council. This advisory council seeks to help curb youth violence in Aurora by advising city officials on and implementing youth-led strategies such as trainings, public awareness campaigns and more. The advisory council will meet monthly, starting in July.

To qualify, youth must be between the ages of 14 and 24, live or attend school in Aurora and want to make a difference in their community. The city aims for a diverse group of youth that represents the Aurora community. Each member must commit to a one-year term.

To apply for this advisory council, visit AuroraGov.org/Volunteer. Users must create a volunteer account to apply. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 2.

The city will host a virtual information session on Tuesday, June 29, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Youth can register here. Youth can also be nominated to attend this meeting here.

Contact Youth Violence Prevention Manager Christina Amparan with questions at camparan@auroragov.org. This advisory council is part of a larger and strategic Youth Violence Prevention Program; learn about the upcoming Denver-Aurora regional compact meeting addressing youth violence here

The Youth Violence Prevention Advisory Council and the Youth Commission are two separate groups; the city is currently seeking members for both. You can learn about the Youth Commission here.