CALI Acquired by International Flooring Company, Victoria PLC

By Cali Bamboo
Posted by 
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALI, the omni-channel flooring and building products company, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the global flooring company, Victoria PLC. Established in 1895 and based in Kidderminster, England, Victoria is a publicly traded company (LSE: VCP) with approximately $1 billion in annual sales and employs approximately 3,800 people across 25 sites in the UK, Europe, and Australia. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative floor covering products including carpeting, ceramics, artificial turf, and luxury vinyl plank.

