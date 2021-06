Two people died in the past week in Fort Worth as a result of road rage, and violence on the road seems to be on the rise across the DFW area. One man, 63-year-old Najdeh Pariai, died after police say another driver punched him on June 21 during an argument outside a strip mall. Fort Worth police identified the assault as related to road rage, and Daniel Melendez, 38, was charged with manslaughter.