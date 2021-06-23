Paramit Corporation Announces Acquisition by The Tecan Group
MORGAN HILL, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramit Corporation announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) for a total purchase consideration of USD 1.0 billion (CHF 920 million). Based in Maennedorf, Switzerland, Tecan is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in life science research and clinical diagnostics. The acquisition will enhance Paramit's capabilities and market leadership in life sciences and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), significantly accelerate Tecan's entry into medical devices and expand the combined platform's total addressable market to serve its customers around the world. Since 2011, Paramit Corporation has been privately held by Altaris Capital Partners, LLC, a healthcare-dedicated investment firm based in New York, NY.