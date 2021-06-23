Paramit Corporation Announces Acquisition by The Tecan Group

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol "SHQAU" beginning June 30, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "SHQA" and "SHQAW," respectively.