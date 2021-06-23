Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Paramit Corporation Announces Acquisition by The Tecan Group

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MORGAN HILL, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramit Corporation announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by the Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) for a total purchase consideration of USD 1.0 billion (CHF 920 million). Based in Maennedorf, Switzerland, Tecan is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in life science research and clinical diagnostics. The acquisition will enhance Paramit's capabilities and market leadership in life sciences and in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), significantly accelerate Tecan's entry into medical devices and expand the combined platform's total addressable market to serve its customers around the world. Since 2011, Paramit Corporation has been privately held by Altaris Capital Partners, LLC, a healthcare-dedicated investment firm based in New York, NY.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
668
Followers
19K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Biotechnology Companies#The Tecan Group#Swiss Exchange#Tecn#Ivd#Altaris Capital Partners#Llc#Oem#European#Asian#Morgan Stanley#Schiff Hardin Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
FDA
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Laboratories
Country
China
Related
BusinessKilleen Daily Herald

Quikserv Announces the Acquisition of U.S. Bullet Proofing

HOUSTON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Quikserv, Inc. ("Quikserv"), an industry leading manufacturer of transaction windows, ticket windows, and security transaction solutions, announces the acquisition of United States Bullet Proofing, Inc. ("U.S. Bullet Proofing" or "USBP"). Based in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, U.S. Bullet Proofing offers a wide array of Blast,...
BusinessLodging

Nomadix Inc. Announces Acquisition of Angie Hospitality

LOS ANGELES—Nomadix Inc., a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, announced the acquisition of Angie Hospitality, a voice-activated and contactless technology solutions provider for hotels. After years of close partnership, the strategic alignment of technology and talent brings new value to Nomadix channel partners and hotel customers. The addition of Angie in-room voice assistants and its mobile app to the Nomadix product portfolio will create a competitive and integrated experience for customers, while also increasing scalability, global support, and innovation.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Banyan Software Announces Acquisition Of HWA International Inc.

ATLANTA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HWA International Inc., a leader in trust accounting software that addresses the reporting and regulatory complexities of trust administration. Headquartered in Memphis,...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Jacksam Coporation dba Convectium Announces Commitment For Up To $1.5 Million Equity Investment From Triton Funds

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacksam Corporation dba Convectium (OTCQB: JKSM) (the "Company", "Jacksam", or "Convectium"), a workflow automation company focused on developing machinery and equipment solutions for the cannabis and CBD industry, today announced it has received a commitment for the purchase of up to $1,500,000 in common stock and warrants from Triton Funds LP ("Triton"), pursuant to a Common Stock Purchase Agreement and a Common Stock Purchase Warrant between the Company and Triton. The investment will help accelerate the market penetration of the Company's market leading workflow automation solutions in the cannabis and CBD industry.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Comfort Systems USA Announces Acquisition

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) - Get Report today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Amteck, LLC family of companies ("Amteck") headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. Amteck was founded in 1977 and provides electrical contracting solutions and services, including design and build, pre-fabrication and installation...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Press

Realty Income Announces Commencement Of Common Stock Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 7,250,000 shares of common stock. The company also plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of common stock. The joint book-running managers for the offering are Wells Fargo Securities and Morgan Stanley.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelter Acquisition Corporation I (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol "SHQAU" beginning June 30, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "SHQA" and "SHQAW," respectively.
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Hatco Corporation Announces Licensing Agreement with Minnow

Hatco® Corporation, a proud employee-owned foodservice equipment manufacturer, is excited to announce its license and product supply agreement with Minnow Technologies, Inc. The future of foodservice takeout and delivery, as well as many other business applications, will all benefit from Minnow Technology products. These NEW MMP-8I Minnow Pods create an innovative frictionless solution for foodservice operations seeking to improve their carryout and delivery operations.
Economyorthospinenews.com

Nexxt Spine Announces Groundbreaking of Corporate Headquarters

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexxt Spine, LLC a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, is proud to publicize the groundbreaking of the corporate headquarter expansion in Noblesville, Indiana. The new 36,000 sq. ft. facility will include expanded capabilities for surgeon training and education, continued focus on in-house manufacturing by doubling the available capacity, and expanded new Product Development and testing laboratory capabilities.
Los Angeles, CAmeatpoultry.com

FAT Brands starts acquisition of Global Franchise Group

LOS ANGELES — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire Global Franchise Group from Serruya Private Equity Inc. and Lion Capital LLP for $442.5 million in cash and stock. Headquartered in Atlanta, Global Franchise Group franchises and operates a portfolio of five quick-service restaurant concepts: Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Marble Slab Creamery and Pretzelmaker.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Press

ADCP Expands Digital Tenant Experience with Yardi

The MyADCP tenant app is accessible to all ADCP registered tenants on both iOS and Android. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Commercial Properties (ADCP), the leading Abu Dhabi-based property management company and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), engaged Yardi® for the development and launch of a new tenant mobile application (MyADCP). The mobile phone app is designed to offer the highest level of convenience and ease to all ADCP tenants.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

IG Group Completes the Acquisition of Tastytrade after Regulatory Approval

IG Group, a financial broker listed in London, has confirmed on Monday that it completed the acquisition of Tastytrade, a US-based online broker and a trading education platform. The deal was formalized after the firm received the regulatory and anti-trust green light to complete the business maneuver. According to the...
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

DHS Group Petroleum Announces Strategic Acquisition of Harrisburg Basin Assets for $745M, Reports Up for First Quarter 2021 Results, Declares Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA -- Monday, June 28, 2021 -- DHS Petroleum (DHS Group) today announced a strategic acquisition of Harrisburg Basin assets, reported financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021, declared its first quarter 2021 dividend, and updated its 2021 outlook to incorporate the acquisition, including an expected 53% increase to its future quarterly fixed dividend after the acquisition closes.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Alliance Healthcare Services Announces Acquisition By And Integration With Akumin

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc. ("Alliance"), a leading national provider of radiology and oncology solutions to hospitals, health systems and physician groups, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired for $820 million by Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: AKU), a premier provider of freestanding outpatient radiology services in the U.S. The closing of the transaction is expected in third quarter of 2021, subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary closing conditions.
BusinessShareCast

Response to announcement by Cobham Group

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATION OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS...
Businessaithority.com

Celsius Announces Acquisition Of MVP Workshop

Celsius acquires a development division of 50 blockchain developers from MVP, a leader in blockchain product development. Celsius, the industry-leading cryptocurrency rewards-earning platform, announced the acquisition of a development division of MVP Workshop startup studio, a leader in blockchain product development, based in Belgrade, Serbia. Following more than three years of close collaboration, the team already dedicated to Celsius at MVP will join Celsius.
BusinessSFGate

AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Goodman Insurance Services, Inc.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce Goodman Insurance Services, Inc. (Goodman Insurance) of Foothill Ranch, CA has joined AssuredPartners. Goodman Insurance is the second acquisition in June and the 21st acquisition in 2021. The team of eight will remain under the leadership of Goodman Insurance’s President, Justin Goodman and COO, Jordan Goodman.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Greenrose Acquisition Corp. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCQX: GNRS), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. previously traded on NASDAQ.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation Announces Extension Of Completion Window To September 25, 2021

New York, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today that it has extended the period of time it will have to consummate its initial business combination by 3 months from the current deadline of June 25, 2021 until September 25, 2021 (the "completion window") because the Company's Sponsor, Nisun Investment Holding Limited is timely depositing $460,000 in the Company's trust account, representing $0.10 per Unit as additional interest on the proceeds in the trust account. The Company's stockholders are not entitled to vote on or redeem their shares in connection with such extension of the completion window.