House bill seeks forensic audit of 2020 Michigan election
(The Center Square) – A new bill introduced Tuesday in the Michigan House of Representatives seeks a forensic audit of last November’s election. Introduced by State Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Lakes, House Bill 5091 aims to create an audit board to review the 2020 election as well as identify corrective actions to improve Michigan’s ongoing election processes. A bipartisan audit board would be required to name a nonpartisan corporation to conduct the audit.www.thecentersquare.com