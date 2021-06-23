Paramit Corporation Logo

Co-Marketing Partnership to Expand Reach of Both Companies in the Cannabis and Analytics Space. VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Delic Corp ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), the leading psychedelic wellness platform today announced that its subsidiary, DELIC Labs, has entered into a partnership agreement with Agilent, a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Under the agreement, Agilent will refer its clients interested in cannabis and hemp analytics and new product development to DELIC Labs and in turn, DELIC Labs will recommend Agilent analytical equipment to its clients looking to purchase new systems. Both companies will participate in sales and marketing initiatives, referrals and instrument training.