Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Salma Hayek on the secret to her marriage: 'We've never said anything nasty to each other'

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Salma Hayek on the secret to her marriage: 'We've never said anything nasty to each other'. Salma Hayek says her marriage to Francois-Henri Pinault is so strong because they “put all [their] energy” into resolving any conflict between them.

www.thepress.net
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
668
Followers
19K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salma Hayek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage#Never Said
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Salma Hayek’s husband joked she ‘landed’ him because she’s not into fashion

Francois-Henri Pinault jokingly told Salma Hayek she “landed” him as a husband because she “doesn’t care” about fashion. The 59-year-old businessman is the chairman and CEO of French luxury goods firm Kering – which is in charge of designer brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent – and the ‘House of Gucci’ actress is the envy of her friends who would love to be married to a man with access to free designer goods.
PetsCosmopolitan

Salma Hayek on the moment her rescue owl coughed up a hairball on Harry Styles' head

Salma Hayek has recalled the moment her rescue owl named Kering once met Harry Styles - and gave him a bit of a fright. During an interview on The Ellen Show, the actress – who is currently starring in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – reminisced about the time her owl coughed up a hairball on a mystery celeb’s head. What. A. Story.
Relationship AdviceHuffingtonPost

Salma Hayek Reveals Her Best Advice For A Successful Relationship

Salma Hayek and her husband, billionaire CEO François-Henri Pinault, have been married for 12 years. And in that amount of time, the actor says she’s learned an important key to a very strong relationship: never say “anything nasty to each other.”. Hayek opened up about the two’s relationship on Wednesday...
AnimalsDaily Iberian

Salma Hayek: I meditate with my pet owl

Salma Hayek mediates with her pet owl. The 54-year-old actress has a southern white-faced owl named Kering – whom she named after the company owned by her husband, François-Henri Pinault – and has said she often lets her feathered friend help her with her daily meditation. She told People magazine:...
MoviesSidney Herald

Salma Hayek's teenage daughter loved her raunchy new movie

Salma Hayek's 13-year-old daughter loves her "raunchy" new movie. The 'Hitman Wife's Bodyguard' star says her teenage daughter is a huge fan of her new film, despite Salma's fear that Valentina would be embarrassed by the movie. She said: "Yeah, she insisted on this one. She never wants to see...
PetsAceShowbiz

Salma Hayek Has Unusual Meditation Partner

The 'From Dusk Till Dawn' actress claims that she often mediates with her beloved owl as she talks about her pet and raves about her close bond with the bird. AceShowbiz - Salma Hayek mediates with her pet owl. The 54-year-old actress has a southern white-faced owl named Kering -...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in beautiful pink outfit inside glamorous home

Salma Hayek had some incredible news to share with her fans, and she did so in a beautiful plunging pink nightgown inside her glamorous home. However, things didn't go smoothly for the star as originally uploaded her video clip without sound!. WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink...
Petsfreenews.live

Salma Hayek’s domestic owl humiliated Harry Styles

54-year-old Mexican movie star Salma Hayek, in an interview with the host of the daytime show Ellen DeGeneres, told how one day her pet owl, named Kering, coughed up a ball of hair right at the British actor and One Direction boyband member Harry Styles. “He was really in awe...
MoviesDerrick

My worst moment: Salma Hayek and the time her mouth wouldn’t say her words of dialogue in the right order

“Honestly, at one point I wasn’t going to do the first movie,” Salma Hayek said of 2017′s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and her role as Samuel L. Jackson’s paramour and a woman who knows her way around an action scene and a one-liner. Ultimately, it was co-star Ryan Reynolds who was able to win her over with a promise to shape the character to her liking: “Ryan said, ‘Come on, it’ll be fun. Even if I don’t have scenes with you I’ll help you come up with something, you won’t regret it.’ And so it was true, they gave me a lot of freedom with the character.”
Theater & Dancewomansday.com

Salma Hayek Proves She's Got Moves in a New Video Dancing to Britney Spears

Salma Hayek is showing off her best dance moves to promote her new film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Today, the Frida actress shared a quick video clip on Instagram featuring herself and a crew of dancers taking part in a bit of choreography tuned to Britney Spears's iconic debut single, "…Baby One More Time." The hit 1998 song is featured in Hayek's upcoming film, and a new dance trend, aptly dubbed the #HitmansChallenge, features people dancing along to Spears's iconic moves from her original music video.
Petssamfordcrimson.com

Salma Hayek baffles fans as pet owl watches TV with her after building strong bond

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Reveals She Was Nearly Cast in ‘The Matrix’ — and Why She Didn’t Get the Role. Salma Hayek says that she was one of the four finalists, alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, to play Trinity, member of the Nebuchadnezzar, computer hacker and leading love interest in the Wachowskis’ Matri…
Celebritiesgofugyourself.com

Salma Hayek Did Not Finish This The Way I Expected

It’s nice to see Salma Hayek out and about looking like herself, rather than like a hybrid of herself and Rose Byrne (thank you for that — she’s ABSOLUTELY the right visual reference and I don’t know why I couldn’t produce her name on my own). She’s promoting a sequel to The Hitman’s Wife, called The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which I hope becomes an entire franchise that just builds on itself: The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s Dentist, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s Dentist’s Great Aunt, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s Dentist’s Great Aunt’s Cobbler. When I saw this photo of Salma, I thought, “Oh, that’s a nice outfit — cute blouse, crisp white pants, perfect for a photocall.” I was wrong about the pants:
Celebritieshartfordcitynewstimes.com

Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and a 'hurricane of expletives'

Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and a 'hurricane of expletives'. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/cace5dfdd1b74ad28610374eb0c0a0aa. News In Your Inbox!. Right Now. 74°. Sunny. Today. A good deal of sunshine. High near 80F. Winds light and variable. Tonight. Mainly clear skies. Low...