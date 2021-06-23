Salma Hayek on the secret to her marriage: 'We've never said anything nasty to each other'

It’s nice to see Salma Hayek out and about looking like herself, rather than like a hybrid of herself and Rose Byrne (thank you for that — she’s ABSOLUTELY the right visual reference and I don’t know why I couldn’t produce her name on my own). She’s promoting a sequel to The Hitman’s Wife, called The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which I hope becomes an entire franchise that just builds on itself: The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s Dentist, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s Dentist’s Great Aunt, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s Dentist’s Great Aunt’s Cobbler. When I saw this photo of Salma, I thought, “Oh, that’s a nice outfit — cute blouse, crisp white pants, perfect for a photocall.” I was wrong about the pants: