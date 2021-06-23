H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Cultural and Art Museum Donates to Help the Community

The Fishers Arts & Culture Commission (FACC) continues to work to expand the city’s public art landscape and invest in local artists and art organizations. The FACC aims to foster a community where arts and culture activities are a vital component of everyday life. Since its formation in 2018, the Commission has helped to fund new art projects around the city, including the Wes Montgomery traveling mural, honoring the late Hoosier jazz guitarist who served as inspiration for Jimi Hendrix; the dynamic Seasons Nouveau banner series currently on display at The Edge Parking Garage, 8890 E. 116th St.; and a large-scale interactive artwork to debut in the new entrance plaza for Fishers’ Hamilton East Public Library, set to open early next year.