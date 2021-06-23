Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Johnson & Johnson Vision Brings TECNIS Synergy And TECNIS Synergy Toric II PC-IOLS To North America For Cataract Patients

By Johnson, Johnson Vision, Johnson, Johnson Medical Devices Companies
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago

The next-generation presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) offers cataract patients the widest^ range of continuous^^ vision and best near vision among leading PC-IOLs^^^^ 1,2,3,4,5. Now available in the U.S. and Canada, TECNIS Synergy PC-IOLs offers cataract patients the opportunity to experience excellent outcomes, with 9 out of 10 patients surveyed reporting...

www.thepress.net
Community Policy
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
670
Followers
19K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Cataracts#Latin America#Johnson Johnson Vision#Iol#Multichannel News#Vance Thompson Vision#Tecnis Synergy#Herzig Eye Institute#Commercial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
Related
HealthPosted by
The Press

Are Delta-8 Carts Safe? Latest The Cannabis Radar Podcast Explains

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivan Green of The Cannabis Radar recently talked about the safety of delta-8 THC products, especially delta-8 carts. He talked about precautions to take when buying delta-8 carts. Ivan Green said, "There are a lot of CBD brands in the market that are jumping on to catch the delta-8 craze, so it's important to research the brands to know if they are legit or not."
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

CourtCall Introduces Its ODR Panel

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, CourtCall provided virtual access to Arbitration and Mediation sessions. During the pandemic, it became clear that even more busy, tech-savvy neutrals and legal professionals were in need of the enhanced services provided by CourtCall - features and services unavailable on the mass-market platforms. As a result, CourtCall has assembled its ODR Panel of over 40 Arbitrators and Mediators from across the United States specializing in over 50 areas of law. CourtCall focuses on remote access technology so that Arbitrators, Mediators, lawyers, clients and witnesses can concentrate on the adjudication or resolution of the dispute.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Assessing IOL options for cataract patients

In recognition of Cataract Awareness Month, Fasika Woreta, MD, MPH, discusses IOL options for cataract patients. Fasika Woreta, MD, MPH, of the Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, discusses the determining factors and indicators to consider when treating cataract patients with IOLs.
Agriculturemassachusettsnewswire.com

Synergy for Ecological Solutions made first grant to Carbon Asset Network’s landowner member, Hellyer Ranch

Nonprofit Works for Climate Wellness Through Soil Health. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions made their first grant to Carbon Asset Network’s landowner member, Hellyer Ranch. This grant will enable the ranch to execute a customized plan for greater soil health developed by both Hellyer and Carbon Asset Network’s certified professional agronomist, Neal Fehringer.
Cheyenne, WYYankton Daily Press

Synergy for Ecological Solutions Makes Grant for Soil Health and Climate Wellness

Nonprofit Works for Climate Wellness Through Soil Health. LOS ANGELES, Calif. and CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions made their first grant to Carbon Asset Network’s landowner member, Hellyer Ranch. This grant will enable the ranch to execute a customized plan for greater soil health developed by both Hellyer and Carbon Asset Network’s certified professional agronomist, Neal Fehringer.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Files NDA for XARELTO to Prevent and Treat Blood Clots in Pediatric Patients

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today it has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of XARELTOÂ® (rivaroxaban) in pediatric patients. The NDA seeks two pediatric indications: treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE, or blood clots) and reduction in the risk of recurrent VTE in patients aged birth to less than 18 years of age after at least five days of initial parenteral anticoagulant treatment; and thromboprophylaxis (prevention of blood clots) in patients aged 2 years and older with congenital heart disease who have undergone the Fontan procedure. If approved, XARELTOÂ® will be the first and only oral Factor Xa inhibitor indicated in the U.S. for use in pediatric patients.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Personalized Medical Care Market May Set New Growth Story with Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Labcorp

The Latest Released Personalized Medical Care market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Personalized Medical Care market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Personalized Medical Care market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Labcorp, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis, Illumina, GE Healthcare, Intel Corporation, Biomrieux SA, Cepheid, IBM, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Randox Laboratories, Almac Group, Healthcore.
HealthMedagadget.com

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Medical Device Cleaning Market with Top players like 3M Company, Hartmann Group, Biotrol International, STERIS plc, Advanced Sterilization Products, Metrex Research LLC

Global Medical Device Cleaning Market was valued at USD 15.23 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 7.5%. Medical device cleaning is an important part of any surgical process. Most of the medical devices are reused in healthcare procedure like scissors, retractors, scalpels, endoscopes and forceps. To avoid any kind of infections among patients and healthcare professionals, the medical device needs to be sterilized & cleaned properly before using in consequent surgical processes. Medical device cleaning contains disinfectants & detergents which are used for cleaning & sanitization of medical devices.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $55,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Healthmassdevice.com

Neuroelectrics wins FDA breakthrough device designation for its epilepsy-treating neuromod

Brain stimulation tech developer Neuroelectrics announced today that it’s secured FDA breakthrough device designation for its Starstim neuromodulation platform to treat refractory focal epilepsy. Starstim includes transcranial electrical stimulation (tES), personalized treatment protocols and a secure cloud-based mechanism to deliver treatment anywhere. “We are excited to receive the FDA Breakthrough...
California StatePosted by
The Press

Infinx Partners With Strategic Radiology's Group Purchasing Program to Offer an AI-Driven Prior Authorization Solution to Members

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinx Healthcare and Strategic Radiology, a physician-owned consortium of privately held, quality-focused radiology groups, are pleased to announce that Infinx's Prior Authorization Software (IPA) solution driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation is available within the Strategic Radiology Group Purchasing Program (SR-GPP).
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Press

Phase Four Sees Fourth Maxwell Engine launch with Capella Space SAR Satellite on SpaceX Dedicated Rideshare Launch

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase Four, the creator of the radio-frequency thruster for satellite propulsion, announced today that a Maxwell engine was launched onboard a Capella Space SAR satellite on the SpaceX Transporter-2 dedicated rideshare launch on June 30th. This marks the company's fourth engine sent to space with Capella since January 24th of 2021.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Press

ADCP Expands Digital Tenant Experience with Yardi

The MyADCP tenant app is accessible to all ADCP registered tenants on both iOS and Android. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Commercial Properties (ADCP), the leading Abu Dhabi-based property management company and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), engaged Yardi® for the development and launch of a new tenant mobile application (MyADCP). The mobile phone app is designed to offer the highest level of convenience and ease to all ADCP tenants.
CancerLas Vegas Herald

Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market is expected to reach US$ 4,056.4 Mn with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018-2025

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Therapy, the global pancreatic cancer therapy market is expected to reach US$ 4,056.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,011.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pancreatic cancer therapy market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
CharitiesPosted by
The Press

FARFETCH Launches Donate Service in US, Powered by New White Label Offering from thredUP's Resale-as-a-ServiceⓇ

NEW YORK and OAKLAND, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FARFETCH Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, and thredUP (NASDAQ: TDUP), one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories, today announced a donation program for FARFETCH customers in the US. thredUP's Resale-as-a-ServiceⓇ (RaaSⓇ) will power the experience, allowing FARFETCH customers to extend the life of their clothes while earning shopping credit and raising money for charity. This follows the successful launch of FARFETCH Donate in the UK with partner Thrift+ in October 2019.
EconomyPosted by
The Press

loanDepot Names George Brady Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer as the Company Further Advances Technological Innovation of the Mortgage Lending Industry

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) ("loanDepot" or the "Company"), the nonbank lending innovator that is using its proprietary mello® technology to transform the mortgage industry, today announced the appointment of George Brady as Chief Digital Officer, effective July 6th. Brady will oversee all...
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Ophthalmic Lasers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.