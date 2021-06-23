Cancel
Financial Reports

Doximity Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

By Doximity
SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. ("Doximity") (NYSE: DOCS) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $26.00 per share. The offering consists of 19,010,750 shares of Class A common stock being sold by Doximity and 4,289,250 shares of Class A common stock being sold by an existing stockholder. The gross proceeds from the offering to Doximity are expected to be approximately $494.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Doximity. Doximity will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder. Doximity's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 24, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DOCS." The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Doximity has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,495,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

