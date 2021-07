California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing the state’s top elections official in an attempt to get his affiliation with the Democratic Party on the ballot for a recall election. According to the lawsuit, the governor’s elections lawyer did not include Newsom’s party affiliation when filing paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office 16 months ago. When Newsom’s team noticed the oversight in June, they asked Secretary of State Shirley Weber to correct the mistake.