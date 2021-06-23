Cancel
Rebecca Breeds Teases Starling ‘Goes Rogue’ in the ‘Clarice’ Finale

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
FBI Agent Clarice Starling (the outstanding Rebecca Breeds), who voluntarily turned in her badge and gun last week after an outburst of anger, has won us over with her bravery, grit, and willingness to confront her painful past. In the suspenseful closer on Thursday, June 24, she calls on all her courage when she’s held captive and battles to free herself and a group of trafficked women from an abandoned animal testing facility.

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

