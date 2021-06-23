MarinOne Integrates With Instacart Ads

My heart is pounding and sweat is pouring down my face as I get off the ice from an extra long shift at the end of my hockey game. I glance down at my Apple Watch and see my stats and elbow the forward sitting next to me. We both look at a cloud-based hockey app to see how we did against each other over the last two skates. I switch over to my music app and rock out as I change and head to the car. A Webex message pops up on my Apple Watch. As the car starts up, the music never stops and I read the teams message in my CarPlay screen, “don’t forget to sign off on that budget due tomorrow, I have attached the document for your review.” And when I get home and walk in the door, my Sonos speakers pick up the music while I open my laptop, open Webex, and read and sign the report. I thank my colleague for the reminder and head off to a shower and bed.