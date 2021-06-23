Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

MarinOne Integrates With Instacart Ads

By Marin Software
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform. This integration makes it easier for brands to connect with customers directly at the point of sale.

www.thepress.net
Community Policy
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
670
Followers
19K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Advertising#Digital Marketing#Marketing Software#Marinone#Cpg#Insight#Instacart Ads#Mrin#Saas#Ecommerce#Company#Marin Software
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
Businessgrocerydive.com

Instacart taps Uber exec for top brand and marketing role

Instacart announced on Thursday that former Uber executive Laura Jones is now the e-commerce firm’s vice president of brand and marketing. Jones was most recently Uber’s global head of marketing for its Rides business, according to the press release. Jones is Instacart's latest hire from top companies like Facebook, Amazon...
Technologycisco.com

Seamlessly Integrate with Future Cloud Innovations

My heart is pounding and sweat is pouring down my face as I get off the ice from an extra long shift at the end of my hockey game. I glance down at my Apple Watch and see my stats and elbow the forward sitting next to me. We both look at a cloud-based hockey app to see how we did against each other over the last two skates. I switch over to my music app and rock out as I change and head to the car. A Webex message pops up on my Apple Watch. As the car starts up, the music never stops and I read the teams message in my CarPlay screen, “don’t forget to sign off on that budget due tomorrow, I have attached the document for your review.” And when I get home and walk in the door, my Sonos speakers pick up the music while I open my laptop, open Webex, and read and sign the report. I thank my colleague for the reminder and head off to a shower and bed.
BusinessSupermarket News

Instacart hires Laura Jones to lead brand marketing

Former Uber executive Laura Jones has joined online delivery giant Instacart as vice president of brand and marketing. Instacart said yesterday that Jones will lead the San Francisco-based company’s central brand and marketing functions, spanning creative, brand marketing, brand media, product marketing, partner marketing and marketing operations. Reporting to Chief Operating Officer Asha Sharma, she is charged with “shaping and defining a cohesive brand” across all aspects of the business, according to Instacart.
SoftwareStreetInsider.com

Marin Software (MRIN) Announces Instacart Ads Integration

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, has added the ability to manage Instacart Ads to its flagship MarinOne platform. This integration makes it easier for brands to connect with customers directly at the point of sale.
Cell Phonesmycentraloregon.com

Instacart shoppers challenge ratings system

(NEW YORK) — At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ehud Sopher, a screenwriter and director based in New York City, found himself without a job. The global health crisis had shut down the city — and the entertainment industry along with it. But then, Sopher found Instacart, a grocery...
EconomyAxios

Integrated Solutions Consultant

Global Payments is a top 5 merchant processing acquirer in the US. This role sits within Global Payments Integrated and is immersed in the payments and Fintech world. As an Integrated Solutions Consultant, you will be responsible for engaging our new partner client base to win business. You will be provided strong leads and offer cutting edge, integrated payment solutions for our integrated partnerships. We are located in Ballantyne and have a great, supportive office culture.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Instacart Expands Delivery Service To Montreal—In French

Instacart, an online grocery platform in North America, has launched its service in Montreal — and in French. The company already operates in the U.S. and Canada, but until now has been only available in English. The new feature will mean that the delivery and pickup service will be fully...
Technologycommercialintegrator.com

Announcing the 2021 Commercial Integrator Integration Awards

Each year the Integration Awards highlight some of this most impressive integration projects from the past year in a number of vertical markets from corporate to higher education to large venue and more. The past year has been a difficult one for many integrators. While there weren’t as many projects...
Technologyuasweekly.com

AirData and Parrot Integration and Partnership

Parrot and AirData UAV are announcing a new partnership to benefit drone pilots and fleet operators. Parrot welcomes AirData to FreeFlight 6 through an integration with the AirData platform. The Parrot and AirData teams have collaborated to provide comprehensive crash prevention intelligence and live streaming to ANAFI pilots. Parrot and...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Verizon deepens AWS integration

Verizon launched a portal to enable software developers to more easily integrate Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud-based applications with the operator’s 5G network, part of a growing collaboration between the pair. The operator plans to include more AWS nodes in its network: Thierry Sender, director of IoT and real-time enterprise...
Technologytvtechnology.com

Telestream and NPAW Integrate Solutions

WESTWOOD, Mass & BARCELONA, Spain—Telestream and NPAW have launched an advanced integration between NPAW’s Youbora and Telestream's IQ Video Quality Assurance Solution. The combined solution will allow broadcasters, content aggregators, direct to consumer, and video service providers to leverage Telestream IQ and Youbora systems to monitor and quickly respond to issues arising in video processing and distribution.
Softwaremartechseries.com

IAB Tech Lab Launches New Supply Chain Validation Service for Publishers

IAB Tech Lab announced today that it released a new automated service for publishers’ Supply Chain Validation. This service allows publishers to validate authorized sellers of their inventory by verifying their ads.txt (authorized digital sellers file) or app-ads.txt files against sellers.json files programmatically. Two of the most widely adopted sell-side...
Internetmartechseries.com

Did Covid-19 Change Digital Marketing Forever?

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed several industries to adapt faster to a digital-first process. The pandemic not only led to changes in how teams function, it also led to key shifts in consumer behavior and the average customer journey. How have these changes influenced the way in which digital advertisers and...
Softwareaithority.com

KeepKey Hardware Wallet Added to Blocknative’s Onboard, Enabling Faster dApp Integrations

ShapeShift, an international, non-custodial cryptocurrency leader, announced that its proprietary hardware wallet, KeepKey, has been integrated into Blocknative’s widely used Onboard library. Onboard is an open-source library that enables blockchain developers to easily select and connect hardware and software wallets and provide real-time status updates. With this announcement, DApp developers will be able to quickly integrate KeepKey into their applications without having to write custom code, reducing the speed to market for loyal KeepKey users.
Economymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Adam Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder at Clevertouch Marketing

Adam Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder at Clevertouch Marketing shares a few martech-and-marketing best practices in this Q&A chat:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Adam, tell us more about Clevertouch Marketing and its journey so far?. Clevertouch Marketing was the first consultancy in Europe to be created with martech in...
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Digital Marketing in Pharmaceutical Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2021-2027 - Fireclick, Sitecore Inc., Intershop, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., LongJump CRM

Nowadays, companies invest considerable sums in advertising new pharmaceutical products, thereby generating profits for the pharmaceutical industry. Digitization has had a decisive effect on the marketing strategies of the various players in the pharmaceutical industry market. The strong competition in the pharmaceutical industry has caused healthcare to invest in digital and physical marketing companies, which has resulted in the market size market value of big data pharmaceutical advertising.
Sciencecheddar.com

Integral Ad Science Rides Wave of Digital Advertising to Nasdaq

Integral Ad Science, a platform ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments, rode its recent momentum to a listing on the Nasdaq. Lisa Utzschneider, CEO at Integral Ad Science, explains why now was the right time to take the company public.