CALI is the designer and manufacturer of highly successful lines of waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring including Cali Vinyl Longboards, seen here in Sandbar Oak.

By Cali Bamboo
Posted by 
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALI, the omni-channel flooring and building products company, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the global flooring company, Victoria PLC. Established in 1895 and based in Kidderminster, England, Victoria is a publicly traded company (LSE: VCP) with approximately $1 billion in annual sales and employs approximately 3,800 people across 25 sites in the UK, Europe, and Australia. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative floor covering products including carpeting, ceramics, artificial turf, and luxury vinyl plank.

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

