The Gym Bag: A title-winning soccer team, flag football champs, 9-11 kickball and flag football and more

Are you ready for some football?! Flag Football that is! Our Flag Football League is for both boys and girls, ages 5-9 years old who want to learn the basic skills and plays of what it takes to be a flag football player. Space is limited and no late registrations will be accepted so sign up early! Players will play on a team with a volunteer coach and this program is designed to each basic skills through drills and games in a non-competitive environment. During this 6-week league, practices will be on Tuesdays and games will be on Thursdays, with the exception of the first week being both practice days. Players will need to provide their own mandatory mouth guard that will be needed to participate. Cleats are optional. Footballs will be provided. Parent volunteer coaches are necessary to coach teams in order to host a league. Please consider being a part of your child’s experience as the parent coach of their team.