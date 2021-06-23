Syxsense Extends Enterprise Integration with Secure API

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syxsense, a global leader in IT and security management solutions, announces the release of their Open API to easily integrate and share data between Syxsense Secure and other enterprise Security and IT solutions. The new REST API extends the robust Syxsense Inventory data. Along with OS, Program, Device Health, Network configuration and more, Syxsense API exports and imports data so that systems interact efficiently. The core of the Syxsense API is flexible communication and display of information between the cloud native Syxsense and any essential business solutions like a Helpdesk or Asset Management application. By making data reusable natively, Syxsense extends its system to partners, large enterprises, MSPs and MSSPs.