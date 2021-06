It’s rare when we see a case involving the First Amendment and social media but even rarer when that case comes out of the U.S. Supreme Court. As many of you may have read in the news, B.L., a high school cheerleader, was suspended from participating in her school’s cheerleading program after images and statements she made on social media were brought to the school’s attention. According to the court, she posted the following in two Snapchat stories: