KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX)(NASDAQ: LEXXW)(CSE: LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that on June 30, 2021 it made a request to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). It is expected that the close of business on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 will be the final trading day for Lexaria on the CSE. At the open of the trading day on July 8, 2021, the Company's shares will only trade on the NASDAQ Capital Markets ('Nasdaq').