Hallelujah, New Bedford’s King’s Highway Is Finally Getting Paved
If you're commuting along King's Highway these days, you might notice something new along the roadway: fresh pavement. With the South Coast Rail project underway with a completion date of 2023, King's Highway had to undergo some serious surgery to fit the needs for a proper and safe rail system. According to New Bedford City Councilor-at-Large Ian Abreu, the city had to replace the grade crossings, coverts and underground water piping first before any paving could be completed.fun107.com