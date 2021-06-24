Cancel
New Bedford, MA

Hallelujah, New Bedford’s King’s Highway Is Finally Getting Paved

By Gazelle
FUN 107
FUN 107
 6 days ago
If you're commuting along King's Highway these days, you might notice something new along the roadway: fresh pavement. With the South Coast Rail project underway with a completion date of 2023, King's Highway had to undergo some serious surgery to fit the needs for a proper and safe rail system. According to New Bedford City Councilor-at-Large Ian Abreu, the city had to replace the grade crossings, coverts and underground water piping first before any paving could be completed.

FUN 107

FUN 107

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts.

