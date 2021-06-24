Hallelujah, New Bedford’s King’s Highway Is Finally Getting Paved

Experience Cape Cod in a whole new way this summer by walking among garden after garden filled with beautiful hydrangeas. The Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival is coming back from July 9 to 18, with many homeowners opening their very own gardens to visitors for the occasion. Gardens vary in location everywhere on the Cape from Falmouth to Barnstable, and some even reach as far as Brewster, so some visits provide a little bit of drive time in between. Private garden tours are typically open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $5 per person per garden. All tours are rain or shine, nonrefundable, and availability varies by day, so you'll want to keep one eye on the forecast, the other on the festival's schedule, and plan accordingly!