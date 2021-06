A driver in Sharon is facing criminal charges after an attempt to pass a stopped ambulance went terribly wrong. Sharon Police posted a picture of the scene on Monday afternoon, showing the ambulance parked on a narrow, two-lane road. Police said first responders were helping someone from a crash when a black vehicle approached the scene. The car attempted to pass the ambulance, overcompensating and causing a whole other crash that Sharon Police said "was a close call for both paramedics and a police officer."