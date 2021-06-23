‘Redneck Rave’ Country Festival Ends With 48 Facing Charges After Drugs, Violence, Accidents

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Winthrop man is facing several charges after a drug seizure. 46-year-old John Katula is being charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule w drugs (Fentanyl) , unlawful trafficking schedule w drugs (Cocaine), and violation of conditions of bail/ release. Yesterday, agents from the York District Task Force observed him operating a vehicle and knew Katula had an expired driver’s license. Katula was also known to have bail conditions for pending 2019 drug offenses which allows a search of his person, vehicle and residence without articulable suspicion or probable cause. Officials say that during the stop, Katula produced a fake Arkansas driver’s license with a different name and social security number to conceal his identity. After a search of the vehicle, troopers found 240 grams of fentanyl, 80 grams of cocaine HCL, 5 grams cocaine base and 2.9 grams of methamphetamine. He was arrested and transported to York County Jail. No bail was set due to his bail violation.