‘Redneck Rave’ Country Festival Ends With 48 Facing Charges After Drugs, Violence, Accidents

By Sterling Whitaker
Posted by 
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A country-themed festival in Kentucky dubbed the "Redneck Rave" ended with 48 people facing charges after a number of incidents involving drugs, violence and bizarre accidents. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the five-day festival resulted in assaults, severed fingers, impalement and a slashed throat, while a number of attendees got so intoxicated that they made themselves ill.

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
Kentucky State850wftl.com

‘Redneck Rave’ in Kentucky ends with 48 people charged

Dozens of people face criminal charges or suffered injuries during a five-day party in south central Kentucky. Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County hosted the event last week that organizers said would feature “mud, music, mayhem,” the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The crowd was estimated to be in the thousands.
Posted by
CrimeOnline

‘Redneck Rave’ ends in complete chaos with throat slashing, choking, & another person stuck to a log

At least 48 people at a country music festival in Kentucky are facing charges or citations after the mass outing turned into complete chaos, according to local reports. “America’s wildest and craziest country party” is what the 5-day party was called, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The event, which took place at the Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County, was meant to be a party with “mud, music and mayhem.”
Kentucky Statemxdwn.com

“Redneck Rave” in Kentucky Overwhelms Local Police Capabilities, Results in Over 40 Charges, Throat-Slashing and Accidental Impalement

Mammoth Cave, Kentucky’s Redneck Rave took place from June 16-20 this past weekend, including live music, a demolition derby, a football game, a mud foot-race, goldfish racing. The event resulted in 48 criminal charges and 14 arrests including six for felonies, as well as incidents such as a woman getting strangled over an argument involving a blanket and one attendee slitting another’s throat. There were also several disturbing accidents throughout the event, including one attendee losing most of their finger when a lifted vehicle fell off of a jack and a man getting impaled by a tree branch due to a “freak accident.”
Kentucky Statedronedj.com

Drone shows massive crowds at Kentucky’s wild ‘Redneck Rave’ party

Five days of mud, music, and mayhem. This is how Redneck Rave organizers describe what they bill as “America’s wildest and craziest country party.” And with reports of a man’s throat getting slit, a woman being strangled in a fight over a blanket, and a man impaled on a branch, the massive country music festival surely showcased what wild and crazy mayhem can look like.
Posted by
Wide Open Country

'Redneck Rave' at Kentucky Park Results in Injuries, Arrests

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (AP) -- Dozens of people face criminal charges or suffered injuries during a five-day party in south central Kentucky billed as a "Redneck Rave." Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County hosted the event last week that organizers said would feature "mud, music and mayhem," the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The crowd was estimated to be in the thousands.
Posted by
Edmonson County, KYWave 3

Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave

EDMONSON Co., Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department released information related to criminal activity and medical response following the Redneck Rave on June 16. According to ECSO, there were:. 48 people charged with various offenses, including 14 arrested. 30 charges involving drugs or alcohol-related offenses. 63...
Kentucky Statedailyjournal.net

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — Dozens of people face criminal charges or suffered injuries during a five-day party in south central Kentucky billed as a “Redneck Rave.”

Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson County hosted the event last week that organizers said would feature “mud, music and mayhem,” the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The crowd was estimated to be in the thousands. Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the newspaper 14 people were arrested and another 34 were...
