Halo Infinite devs are "very committed" to holiday 2021 release, Phil Spencer says

Home » Guides » Halo Infinite Flight Test – How to Sign Up. The question of how to sign up for Halo Infinite Flight Test has been a matter of some discussion among the player base. After all, it’s been a hot minute since the last proper Halo game, and dedicated people want to know how they can get to experience the new content as soon as possible. Well, one option is to sign up for the beta testing, and we’ll show you how to do so in this guide.