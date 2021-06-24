Halo Infinite devs are "very committed" to holiday 2021 release, Phil Spencer says
Halo Infinite is currently slated to release in holiday 2021, and according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, that isn't likely to change. In an interview with Dropped Frames (via Destructoid), Spencer affirmed 343 Industries and Xbox's plan to launch Halo Infinite before the end of the year. Though an exact release date hasn't been decided on yet due to the timing of another big release, Spencer says the holiday 2021 release window should hold strong.www.gamesradar.com