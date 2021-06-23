Cancel
Globant Launches New Digital Sales Studio To Help Organizations Accelerate Sales And Win The Consumer's Cognitive Revolution

By Globant
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
MADRID, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that offers innovative technology solutions, launched its Digital Sales Studio to disrupt traditional sales channels. The Studio aims to challenge e-commerce by placing the consumer at the center of strategy and applying technology at the service of the business to drive results.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
