Globant Launches New Digital Sales Studio To Help Organizations Accelerate Sales And Win The Consumer's Cognitive Revolution
MADRID, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company that offers innovative technology solutions, launched its Digital Sales Studio to disrupt traditional sales channels. The Studio aims to challenge e-commerce by placing the consumer at the center of strategy and applying technology at the service of the business to drive results.