SOS Hydration Partners With Original 'Shark' Kevin Harrington

Alton Brown obviously knows a thing or two about whipping up good eats. So when he says there’s a cooking tool most home kitchens are missing out on, we listened up. The Food Network star shared his personal kitchen essentials while chatting with Men’s Journal. As you’ve probably already guessed, Brown mentioned a few tricks that would have never crossed our minds — like using dry ice to quickly freeze leftover chunks of avocado to save for later. “People are afraid of dry ice, but really, is it more dangerous than open flames?” he reasoned. “Just be safe.” He makes a good point, but we still aren’t sure we’re ready to handle something so potentially painful just yet.