SOS Hydration Partners With Original 'Shark' Kevin Harrington

By SOS Hydration
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 restrictions lifted in many areas and Americans able to enjoy a more familiar summer, the importance of staying hydrated has never been more important. Data from NCEI's annual temperature outlook suggest that 2021 is "96% likely to rank among the 10 warmest years on record." SOS Hydration is the world's fastest hydration; the perfect balance of electrolytes and minerals helping you to hydrate 3x faster than drinking water alone. Harrington plans to help accelerate SOS Hydration's triple-digit growth to homes around the country.

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
