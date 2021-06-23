www.opsmx.com
OpsMx Accelerates Continuous Delivery With Intelligent SaaS Solution. SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsMx, a leader in intelligent software delivery, is excited to announce at #cdcon 2021 the availability of OpsMx Intelligent Cloud, the OpsMx Enterprise for Spinnaker (OES) SaaS solution. OES is a highly scalable, intelligent, multi-cloud deployment solution that has been adopted at large enterprises like Cisco, Standard Chartered Bank, and Bell Canada.www.thepress.net