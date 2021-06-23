www.opsmx.com

Cancel
By OpsMx Inc.
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
OpsMx Accelerates Continuous Delivery With Intelligent SaaS Solution. SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsMx, a leader in intelligent software delivery, is excited to announce at #cdcon 2021 the availability of OpsMx Intelligent Cloud, the OpsMx Enterprise for Spinnaker (OES) SaaS solution. OES is a highly scalable, intelligent, multi-cloud deployment solution that has been adopted at large enterprises like Cisco, Standard Chartered Bank, and Bell Canada.

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

