Ethiopia’s elections on Monday are expected to be a triumph of democracy, but major issues – including a war in the Tigray region – are casting a dark cloud. Human rights groups are disappointed with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed after what was seen as a promising start to his tenure in 2018. He has been credited with freeing political prisoners, placing women in high office and allowed more freedom for the media. But now the imprisonments have increased and the war is overshadowing everything. We’re talking to Martin Plaut, journalist and senior researcher at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies.