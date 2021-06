There were no fans in the seats during the 2020 season to watch Greg Schiano and Rutgers but that did not stop them from making some great improvements. The Scarlet Knights finished 3-6 while playing an all Big Ten schedule that spanned over nine weeks. Schiano made an immediate impact on the field and that is expected to continue heading into this fall. Rutgers recently announced that SHI Stadium will run at full capacity when games begin this season. This will be the first time that Schiano will be able to coach in front of fans since returning to Piscataway.