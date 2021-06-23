Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Paper Highlights Role of Neurotoxic Soluble Amyloid Oligomers in Alzheimer’s Pathogenesis

biospace.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new research paper published by Alzheon suggests the inhibition of amyloid toxicity is the only clinically validated strategy for slowing Alzheimer’s disease (AD) progression. The company indicates longitudinal clinical data show only agents targeting soluble amyloid oligomers have clinical efficacy in AD, while those that only target amyloid monomers or plaque have shown little to no clinical success.

www.biospace.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Oligomer#Neurotoxicity#Pathogenesis#Gene#Tau#Biogen#Aducanumab#Phase Ii#Apoe4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Sciencewnctimes.com

Unraveling the origin of Alzheimer's disease

Science Daily -- Researchers find new hints that could explain how the disease spreads in human brains. Researchers studying prions -- misfolded proteins that cause lethal incurable diseases -- have identified the surface features of human prions responsible for their replication in the brain. FULL STORY. Case Western Reserve University...
Diseases & TreatmentsNiner Times

Making Alzheimer's Just a Memory

An in-depth look at Alzheimer’s and work to find a cure. (Family Features) Although the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world upside down, the rapid development of multiple vaccines has spurred hope that treatments – or even potential cures – may be found for other devastating conditions. One such candidate is Alzheimer’s Disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsL'Observateur

The future of Alzheimer’s treatment is here

The approval of the drug aducanumab on June 7 by the Food & Drug Administration marked a new phase in the fight against Alzheimer’s. Aducanumab, known by its brand name of Aduhelm, is the first drug shown to slow – but not cure – Alzheimer’s disease and is the beginning of a completely new future for Alzheimer’s treatments. Historically, the first drug in a category invigorates the field, increases investments in new treatments and encourages greater innovation.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Longeveron Announces Abstract Highlighting Data From Phase 1 Alzheimer's Disease Trial Accepted For Developing Topics Presentation At The 2021 Annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference

MIAMI, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) , a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for aging-related and chronic disease, announced today that an abstract summarizing the results of its Phase 1 trial of Lomecel-B infusion for patients with mild Alzheimer's disease has been accepted for a Developing Topics poster presentation at the 2021 Annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference, being held July 26-30, 2021 in Denver, CO and online.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Study focuses on retinal roughness in Alzheimer’s disease

Over recent years, the retina has established its position as one of the most promising biomarkers for the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's. Moving on from the debate as to the retina becoming thinner or thicker, researchers from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and Hospital Clínico San Carlos are focusing their attention on the roughness of the ten retinal layers.
Diseases & TreatmentsKATU.com

Alzheimer's Awareness Month

Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia and one of the leading causes of death in the aging population. Naturopathic Physician Greg Eckel, ND, joined us to share more on AD and dementia. Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to...
Diseases & Treatmentskpfa.org

A Personal Battle Against Alzheimer’s Disease

Nurse Rona will interview Dr. Daniel Gibbs, the author of the recently released book, “A Tattoo on My Brain.“ Alzheimer’s, which is a neurological disorder, affects 6.2 million Americans. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s, but there is extensive clinical research being done. Dr. Gibbs, has been devoting his time to raising awareness about early-stage Alzheimer’s, and what people can do about it, in order to live a meaningful life for a longer time.
HealthEurekAlert

Non-invasive potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Ultrasound can overcome some of the detrimental effects of ageing and dementia without the need to cross the blood-brain barrier, Queensland Brain Institute researchers have found. Professor Jürgen Götz led a multidisciplinary team at QBI's Clem Jones Centre for Ageing Dementia Research who showed low-intensity ultrasound effectively restored cognition without...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Turning down glial genes can help mitigate Huntington's disease pathogenesis

The brain is not a passive recipient of injury or disease. Research has shown that when neurons die and disrupt the natural flow of information they maintain with other neurons, the brain compensates by redirecting communications through other neuronal networks. This adjustment or rewiring continues until the damage goes beyond compensation.
Diseases & TreatmentsWoodward News

Understanding the differences between Alzheimer's and dementia

For years, the terms “Alzheimer’s” and “dementia” have been used interchangeably. But the difference between them is important, say experts at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, with no better time to learn than June: Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. “Dementia is an umbrella term that includes many diseases. Alzheimer’s is...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Altered Blood Levels of Anti-Gal Antibodies in Alzheimer's Disease: A New Clue to Pathogenesis?

Life (Basel). 2021 Jun 9;11(6):538. doi: 10.3390/life11060538. Alzheimer’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder whose pathological mechanisms, despite recent advances, are not fully understood. However, the deposition of beta amyloid -peptide and neuroinflammation, which is probably aggravated by dysbiotic microbiota, seem to play a key role. Anti-Gal are the most abundant xenoreactive natural antibodies. They are supposed to stem from immunization against the gut microbiota and have been implicated in the pathogenesis of several diseases, including multiple sclerosis. These antibodies target the alpha-Gal epitope, expressed on the terminal sugar units of glycoprotein or glycolipid of all mammals except apes, Old World monkeys and humans. The alpha-Gal is constitutively expressed in several bacteria constituting the brain microbiota, and alpha-Gal-like epitopes have been detected in gray matter, amyloid plaque, neurofibrillary tangles and corpora amylacea of the human brain, suggesting a potential link between anti-Gal and Alzheimer’s disease etiopathogenesis. For the first time, our study searched for possible alterations of anti-Gal immunoglobulin levels in Alzheimer’s disease patients. IgG and IgM blood levels were significantly lower, and IgA significantly higher in patients than in healthy subjects. These results suggest that such immunoglobulins might be implicated in Alzheimer’s disease pathogenesis and open new scenarios in the research for new biomarkers and therapeutic strategies.
HealthCadillac News

Blacks are at higher risk for Alzheimer's, but why?

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Blacks are at higher risk for several health conditions in the U.S. This is true for heart disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and stroke, which are often chronic diseases. And it is also for Alzheimer’s disease, in which blacks have two times higher incidence rates than whites.
ScienceNature.com

Dominantly inherited Alzheimer’s disease: a compass for drug development

The first phase 3 trial of amyloid-β-targeting monoclonal antibodies in dominantly inherited Alzheimer’s disease failed to slow cognitive decline in patients. Could it still help to inform future study design and drug development in this setting?. A focus on patients with DIAD as a target population for AD clinical trials...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

New blood test for the diagnostics of frontotemporal dementia

A new study by researchers at the University of Eastern Finland shows for the first time that blood-based measurement of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) enables distinguishing patients with frontotemporal dementia from those with primary psychiatric disorders or healthy individuals. Frontotemporal dementia is the second most common cause of dementia...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Doctors warn against off-label use of new Alzheimer's drug for cerebral amyloid angiopathy

BOSTON - A novel therapy recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Alzheimer's disease amid considerable controversy should not be prescribed by physicians off-label for cerebral amyloid angiopathy (CAA), a similar cerebrovascular condition, according to Steven Greenberg, MD, PhD, director of the Hemorrhagic Stroke Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and president of the International Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy Association (ICAAA). In a letter published in The Lancet Neurology, Greenberg and eight other officers of the association wrote that there is no clinical evidence that the monoclonal antibody aducanumab is beneficial to patients with CAA, a condition in which proteins known as amyloid corrode arterial walls in the brain and can lead to bleeding and stroke.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

How to Prevent Alzheimer's Disease

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. Cole Smith, Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Trainer, shares tips on how to prevent the onset of the disease and what to do if you start to notice signs.
Diseases & TreatmentsCrescent-News

Alzheimer's Association focus is on brain health

TOLEDO — Now that Ohio has lifted its COVID health orders, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests people focus on improving their cognitive health as an important part of their return to normal. “The past year has been extremely challenging for most people,” said Pam Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association...
Mental HealthPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Understanding the Complexity of Diagnosing and Living with Schizophrenia

(BPT) - More than 20 million people worldwide are living with schizophrenia — a chronic, serious and often severely disabling brain disorder.[1],[2]. Schizophrenia ranks as one of the top 15 leading causes of disability globally.[3] However, it can be difficult for people to receive an accurate schizophrenia diagnosis, as the condition is frequently stigmatized or confused with other disorders. Following diagnosis, many people spend years searching for treatment that works for them.[4]
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Alector, GSK Partner to Develop 2 Therapies for Dementia

Alector and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) will collaborate in developing and commercializing two therapies aimed at treating an uncommon type of dementia that can cause problems with behavior and language. Both investigational therapies — AL001 and AL101 — can be used across a range of neurodegenerative disorders, including Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy