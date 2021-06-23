French Prairie Kiwanis will be flipping flapjacks for everyone on Independence Day at Legion Park

Area residents can celebrate our nation's birthday early on Independence Day with the annual Chuck Wagon Breakfast at Legion Park in Woodburn.

Sponsored by the French Prairie Kiwanis Club, an all-you-can-eat breakfast of pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee, milk and juice will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4.

Started in 1954, the annual event has been an opportunity to renew old friendships and make new ones, as well as help raise funds for projects that support children. Admission at the gate is $6 for adults and $4 for children (ages 4-10) and free for children 3 and under. Donations are gladly accepted.

The French Prairie Kiwanis Club, the "morning" Kiwanis Club of Woodburn, meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at the Country Cottage Restaurant and is part of Kiwanis International, a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world. Celebrating 106 years of service, Kiwanis dedicates more than 18 million service hours annually to strengthen communities and serve children. The Kiwanis International family comprises nearly 600,000 adult and youth members in 80 countries and geographic areas.

For information, contact Steve Kufeldt at 503-951-9452.