States With the Worst Drivers – 2021 Edition

Quakers, including William Penn, were part of the 13 original colonies that made up Pennsylvania. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's capital, played host to the first and second Continental Congresses, resulting in the Declaration of Independence, which sparked the American Revolution. Pennsylvania became the second state to ratify American Constitution after Delaware. Article I, Section 8. Pennsylvania was the Battle of Gettysburg site during the American Civil War (1861-1865), when Union General George Meade overcame Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ending the Confederacy's Northern invasion and Lincoln's famous Gettysburg Address. Tourists are drawn to Pennsylvania by its monuments to America's revolutionary history, including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. Prominent Pennsylvanians include patriot and inventor Benjamin Franklin, frontiersman Daniel Boone, painter Mary Cassatt, inventor Robert Fulton, and comedian Bill Cosby.