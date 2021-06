Hello from a wet and rainy Magic Kingdom! We had an exciting day here at the park, both weather-wise and news-wise. The majority of the rain and thunderstorms held off until the afternoon, which we were thankful for, but it was still grey, wet, and humid. Today was the first day that face masks were no longer required for guests inside shops, in queues, and on attractions. We found quite a few things to show you, so let’s get started!