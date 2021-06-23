Yukon 800 returns after one year absence

A Salcha fisherman lost his top spot on the Valdez Halibut Derby leader board after an Arizona angler pulled in a big fish last week. James Ekstrom, of Mesa, Arizona, knocked Jeff Steenhoven into second place with the 144.6-pound halibut Ekstrom reeled in June 26 aboard the Bold Eagle, according to a derby news release. Steenhoven’s 143.4-pound fish won the weekly first place prize in the derby for the week of June 21, which bumped Valdez resident Gary Gardner from first to third place. Coming in third this week is Jessica Buchholz of Fairbanks, who brought in a 142.4-pound halibut June 20. Her fish won her the second place weekly prize and put her at second overall on the leader board for the week of June 21.Ekstrom’s spot this week knocked Gardner off the board.