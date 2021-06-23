Andy Miller
Andy Miller, beloved husband and father, went home to be with Jesus on the evening of June 15th, 2021. He was forty seven. He was born on July 23, 1973 to Marvin and Ada Mae Miller. He was the oldest in his family, with two younger brothers Chad (Amalia) and Kevin (Irene), and a younger sister, Trina (Matt Derstine). Andy was married to Monica Miller for twenty five years. They have six children: Adrianna, Abigail (married to Douglas Zehr), Allison, Hugh, Gabriel, and Ethan.marshfieldmail.com