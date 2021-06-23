Cancel
Alaska State

What we know about Alaska’s cybersecurity after hackers broke through multiple state agencies this year

By Nat Herz, Alaska Public Media
ktoo.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor weeks this spring, hackers forced officials to shut down Alaska’s Courtview system, making state court records inaccessible to attorneys, people charged with crimes, and residents seeking to run background checks on their prospective dates or tenants. Then, cyberattackers targeted the state health department, whose website has remained offline since...

www.ktoo.org
