Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens: ROUND 4, GAME 1. It’s good to be back. The Tampa Bay Lightning are in the Stanley Cup Final, taking on the Montreal Canadiens this time. The Bolts beat the Panthers, Hurricanes, and Islanders to get here, while the Habs beat the Leafs, Jets, and Golden Knights to get to the final. I’ll just come right out and say that as a fan I have no respect for the Habs and I don’t think it’s going to take many games for the Lightning to win their second Cup in a row. Knock on wood that they do it, but yeah, I’m pretty confident in knowing who’s the better team.