True Terpenes Review by Dr. Ethan Russo, Cannabis Pioneer

By PRWeb
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Dr. Ethan Russo, a scientific luminary in cannabis research, has officially endorsed True Terpenes based on the company’s excellence in terpene innovation. Dr. Russo’s research on the entourage effect, where the benefits of medical cannabis can be enhanced when combined with terpenes, is the backbone of the terpenes industry. His support speaks to True Terpenes’ high-quality products, rigorous testing standards and influence in cannabis.

IN THIS ARTICLE
