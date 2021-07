This Saturday, running enthusiasts will gear up before sunrise for the annual To Bone and Back race in Idaho Falls. The race is a longstanding tradition in Idaho Falls, being held for the 31st time this year. It is hosted by Summit Orthopedics and begins at 5:30 a.m. on every fourth Saturday of June. The 40-mile relay and ultra-marathon is a country road race that begins on the southeast side of Idaho Falls.