Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

My "The Hill" Article on Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid

By Ilya Somin
Reason.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hill just published my article on today's important Supreme Court decision in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid. Here is an excerpt:. Wednesday's Supreme Court decision in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, is a major victory for constitutional property rights. It ensures that, at least in most cases, the government cannot invade owners' land — or authorize others to do so — without paying "just compensation," as required by the takings clause of the Fifth Amendment.

reason.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
John Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Common Sense#Cedar Point Nursery#The Supreme Court#Plf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

SID SALTER: Supreme Court deals another setback to unions in property rights decision

Mississippi’s agribusiness community and the state’s labor organizations both saw a major Supreme Court decision issued in a California case that centers on the intersection of union access to private property in union organizing activities. The case is styled Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Company, Inc., versus Victoria Hassid, in her capacity as chair of the California Agricultural Relations Board.
California Statekingcityrustler.com

Supreme Court rules against union recruiting on California farms

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that a California regulation allowing union organizers to recruit agricultural workers at their workplaces violated the constitutional rights of their employers. The vote was 6-3, with the court’s three liberal members in dissent. Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Vail Daily

Robbins: Filling the Supreme Court bench

I got to thinking lately that we are one short of a full bench. What I am pondering about is the United States Supreme Court — The Nine — although it has not always been that number (and, as you may know, there are recent rumblings about swelling its ranks).
Congress & Courtsamericansforprosperity.org

Supreme Court protects private property rights against uncompensated trespasses in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid

This article was coauthored by Michael Pepson. The Fifth Amendment Takings Clause appears straightforward—protecting individuals against unconstrained governmental deprivation of private property. Under the Fifth Amendment, any taking of private property must be for “public use” and “just compensation” must be paid for any property taken. But that facial simplicity...
California Statenorcalrecord.com

U.S. Supreme Court rules against California regulation allowing union access on private agricultural property

Thompson || https://pacificlegal.org/ | https://pacificlegal.org/. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of California agriculture growers in a decision that prohibits some forms of union organizing on private worksites, raising questions about how the case will impact other union recruitment efforts. The court’s 6-3 decision was delivered June 23...
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Stanford’s William Gould on SCOTUS Labor Decision Cedar Point Nursery

On Wednesday, June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its Cedar Point Nursery decision, ruling against union recruiting on California farms. The justices were split along ideological lines in the 6 to 3 decision, with Chief Justice Roberts writing for the majority. Here, Stanford Law Professor William B. Gould IV, former chairman of the National Labor Relations Board, shares his insights on decision.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Victory for property rights in Supreme Court union trespassing case

Washington, D.C.; June 23, 2021: In a victory for property owners, the Supreme Court of the United States today affirmed that the government cannot force people to allow third parties to trespass on their property. In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, two California agriculture businesses challenged a state law that...
Personal FinancePosted by
The Georgia Sun

Here are the new laws going into effect July 1

The controversial election bill the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed in March garnered the most publicity by far of anything lawmakers did during this year’s session. But the legislature approved a host of other bills during 40 days under the Gold Dome covering a variety of issues that, like the election...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Supreme Court won't sidetrack plans for natural gas pipeline

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court sided Tuesday with a pipeline company in a dispute with New Jersey over land the company needs for a natural gas pipeline. Both liberal and conservative justices joined to rule 5-4 for the PennEast Pipeline Co. The 116-mile planned pipeline is to run from Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had allowed the company's project to move forward in 2018 by granting PennEast a so-called certificate of public convenience and necessity, but lawsuits followed.
Montana Stateelpasoinc.com

Montana high court will decide on legislative subpoena power

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court said Tuesday that it will decide whether lawmakers had the power to subpoena the emails of the court's administrator. The justices unanimously denied the Legislature's request to dismiss a motion from court administrator Beth McLaughlin asking if lawmakers had the right to subpoena her emails. The Legislature argued last week that the issue was moot because they have withdrawn the subpoena.
Congress & Courtsjusticenewsflash.com

Judge insists but narrow patent assignor prohibits estoppel

The Supreme Court issued on Tuesday View in Minerva Surgical Inc. v. Hologic Inc.. The case aims to abolish the estoppel principle of the patent assignor, which prohibits the inventor from questioning the validity of the inventor’s own invention. The court ruled to support but narrowed the scope of the doctrine with a score of 5-4. Justice Elena Kagan wrote an opinion for the court. Justice Samuel Alito raised an objection. Justice Amy Connie Barrett also raised an objection, and Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Neil Gorsuch also joined the objection.
Congress & CourtsReason.com

Professor Kagan v. Professor Barrett, Round 1 of N

Today, the Court decided Minerva Surgical, Inc. v. Hologic, Inc. The case concerned the patent law doctrine known as "assignor estoppel." Justice Kagan wrote the majority opinion, which was joined by Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kavanaugh. Justice Barrett wrote the principal dissent, which was joined by Justices Thomas and Gorsuch. Justice Alito dissented, and would have dismissed the writ as improvidently granted.