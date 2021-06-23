My "The Hill" Article on Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid

The Hill just published my article on today's important Supreme Court decision in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid. Here is an excerpt:. Wednesday's Supreme Court decision in Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, is a major victory for constitutional property rights. It ensures that, at least in most cases, the government cannot invade owners' land — or authorize others to do so — without paying "just compensation," as required by the takings clause of the Fifth Amendment.