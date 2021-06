The Morongo Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold their regular board meeting tonight. News Director Andrew Dieleman has the agenda highlights…. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m. to conference with labor negotiators. At 5:30 p.m., the board will hold work study sessions on the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan (prioritizing the district budget to best meet goals for improving student outcomes) and the district’s 2021-2022 proposed budget and fund balance. In open session at 7 p.m., the bord will hold public hearings on both work study session topics and appoint Roberta Meyers to fill the board seat left vacant by the resignation of Megan Berge. The meeting will be held via YouTube Live from the official MUSD YouTube page.