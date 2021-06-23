How to Make a Cucumber Face Mask
That cool, crunchy cucumber that you put in fancy drinks or toss into salads can also make a refreshing treat for your face. Because they contain about 96% water, cucumbers can help hydrate thirsty skin and reduce swelling and puffiness on hot days. They’re also great for soothing skin irritation and cooling down inflammation from sunburns. In addition, the fruit of a cucumber is rich in vitamin C and its peel contains lactic acid—both nutrients are anti-wrinkle powerhouses.www.treehugger.com