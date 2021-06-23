How to Make a Cucumber Face Mask

The Breath Buddy Respirator Mask is a face mask for makers and artisans alike that will help them to stay protected from particles and chemicals as they work. The face mask works with filters that boast an efficiency of 99.95%, which enables it to be perfect for painters, welders, woodworkers and cleaners alike to keep them protected from dust, dirt, asbestos and more. The mask differentiates itself from other professional face coverings on the market by eliminating many of the components that weigh it down to help greatly enhance comfort when being worn for extended periods.