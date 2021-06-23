Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

How to Make an Avocado Hair Mask

By Emily Rhode
Tree Hugger
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvocado toast is a popular brunch choice for a reason: the tasty green fruit is packed with vitamins and oils that are healthy and nutritious for your body. But avocados aren’t just for eating anymore. They can also keep your hair looking strong and shiny while skipping out on added chemicals that come in so many store-bought hair masks.

www.treehugger.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Hair Oil#Natural Hair#Good Hair#Hair Texture#Overview Avocado
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Hair Care
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

People Who Have Truly Radiant Skin Use This Holy-Grail Product

Pretty much everyone dreams of radiant skin, right? I know I do. That fresh, dewy, and healthy look is just so sought after. We'll do anything to make it happen. But most of us, unfortunately, aren't born with naturally radiant skin. I don't have too many skin complaints, but I still don't wake up every morning with a glowy face. When my skin goes through its dry spells, my face looks far from it.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Women Are Slathering Themselves in This Under-the-Radar, Filler-Like Ingredient for Plumper Skin

Looking for products that plump and smooth skin without injections? There’s some big beauty buzz happening overseas that we think we’ll be seeing a lot more of stateside very soon, and it’s centered around an ingredient called Volufiline. Also known as Zhi Mu, Volufiline is a patented natural plant extract created by the French company Sederma, which is largely known for creating peptide powerhouse Matrixyl-3000. “Volufiline helps promote body volume by providing a cosmetic, lipofilling-like effect,” says Chelsea Scott, cofounder of The Beauty Spy, who discovered the unique ingredient when she partnered with cutting-edge K-beauty brand Dr. Tree, based in South Korea. “Studies show it also stimulates and promotes lipid storage, leading to an increase of volume in the fatty tissue. Overall it helps to plump and smooth skin, improve skin elasticity, and reduce appearance of wrinkles. Dr. Tree utilizes Volufiline in its entire range of products.”
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

TikTok’s ‘Backwards’ Beauty Routine Stopped My Makeup Melting Off In The Heat

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. If, like us, you've been drawn into the world of TikTok, you'll know that the app's many beauty enthusiasts are pretty genius. In just a couple of months, they've convinced us to ditch eye cream, start face shaving and use fake tan as lip liner (seriously, it works). Right now, though, there's one beauty hack trending above all else.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
MakeupIn Style

This $16 Drugstore Serum Makes People "Look Like They Had Botox"

“I’ve been using this once a day for 15 years… I don’t even wear makeup,” said a reviewer. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. "Would you ever get Botox?"...
Skin CarePosted by
Verywell Health

How to Treat Ice Pick Acne Scars

Severe acne breakouts can leave pitted scars on your skin, especially if the pimples were picked or popped. Types of acne scars vary by size and shape. Rolling scars are wide and shallow (like depressions on the skin), boxcar scars are more wide than deep, and ice pick scars are deep with steep sides.
Hair CareTMZ.com

'Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown Launching Own Line of Haircare Products

"Gorilla Glue Girl" is coming out with her own line of haircare products, and says they'll hold a ponytail like glue, but without the nightmare side effects she infamously endured. Tessica Brown's launching her business Wednesday under the moniker "Forever Hair," and she's drawing inspiration from her own sticky situation...
Skin CareRefinery29

Body Masking Is The New Summer Beauty Trend To Try

You're likely well-acquainted with face masks — both those intended to unclog pores and the ones we've kept in heavy rotation for the past year and a bit — but what about masks for skin below the neck? Enter the body mask: a beauty product that very much exists and is very much about to be a big thing as we enter the hottest of hot girl summers to date.
Skin CareIn Style

According to Shoppers, This Face Oil Undoes 48 Years of Too Little Sunscreen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Of all the secrets lurking inside Whole Foods - mushrooms, what can't they do? - Trilogy's selection of luxurious skincare is among the best-kept. And while you might not walk into the health food store searching for a face oil to rocket your skin two decades into the past, according to shoppers, Trilogy's Antioxidant+ Rosehip Oil does just that.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

The winter skincare essentials for every skin type, according to experts

With the depths of winter upon us, there’s no denying that the chilly temperatures can wreak havoc with our skin. The changing weather ultimately alters the environment around us. “The cold is drying and the wind has a tendency to strip the skin, while the contrast between the cold outside and warm inside causes a more pronounced vascular reaction, resulting in flares ups of inflammatory conditions like rosacea, eczema and psoriasis,” says facialist Debbie Thomas.As such, during the winter months it’s important to alter our skincare routines to counter these changes and protect the skin’s natural protective barrier. In order to do...
Skin Careverywellhealth.com

What Causes Dry Skin in Your Ears?

Dry skin in and around your ears can be uncomfortable, itchy, and even painful. The skin may appear red and flaky. In severe cases, the skin around the ears can even become infected. Dry skin has a variety of causes, and skin around the ears can become dry due to environmental factors like cold, dry air or chronic skin conditions like psoriasis.
Skin CareCosmopolitan

What Is Slugging? The Skincare Hack That Fixed My Damaged Skin

One fateful night, many moons ago (*dims lights*), I looked in the bathroom mirror before bed and realized that my skin was absolutely, positively, utterly f*cked up. My face was perpetually red and dry, I had a tiny rash around my nose, a smattering of cystic acne had claimed sovereignty on my chin, and my skin itched and tingled all day long. This promptly kicked off a weeklong research/crying jag that led me to the very wonderful thing called slugging, which was ultimately the key to healing my angry messed-up skin.
Hair Carethecut.com

‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Launches Hair Spray That Is 100 Percent Not Glue

It seems like just yesterday we were all thoroughly invested in the fate of a woman who sprayed her entire head with furniture glue. A four-hour procedure and four months later, Tessica Brown, a.k.a “Gorilla Glue Girl,” is back with her own hair-care products, meaning neither she, nor you, will ever have to resort to using spray-on adhesive as a substitute.
Skin CarePosted by
StyleCaster

Banish Body Acne & Dry Skin With Kosas’ First Body Wash

Now that temperatures are rising and masks are coming off, chances are you’re showing more skin than you have in, well, more than a year. If you’re anything like me, your dermis needs a bit of a glow-up. Kosas’ Kosasport Good Body Skin AHA + Enzyme Exfoliating Body Wash is here to help. The clean beauty brand’s first body wash was inspired by the founder’s own struggles with acne. After clearing up the skin on her face, she set out to create a product for body breakouts.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

Green Tea Benefits For Glowing, Supple Skin & How To Use It In Your Routine

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Take a look at any soothing, brightening, or oil-balancing skin care product, and chances are you'll find green tea (or green tea extract) stamped on the label. It's a hero ingredient used for thousands of years, after all, with a treasure trove of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powers—many derms even consider it a must-have ingredient in a skin care routine.
Hair Carebcm.edu

How to prevent a chemical burn from hair dye

A visit to the hair salon is a relaxing way to celebrate the beginning of the summer or the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions but freshening your hair color could turn into a painful nightmare without the right precautions. According to an expert at Baylor College of Medicine, scalp injuries or...
Hair CareHealthline

Help! Why Is My Hair Falling Out in Clumps?

You step into the shower and rinse your hair. You look down at the floor, and what do you see? A rather alarming number of strands that have drifted from your scalp. Maybe you even notice clumps of hair in the bristles of your brush after your daily brushing. Wherever...

Comments / 0

Community Policy