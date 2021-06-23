How to Make an Avocado Hair Mask

Looking for products that plump and smooth skin without injections? There’s some big beauty buzz happening overseas that we think we’ll be seeing a lot more of stateside very soon, and it’s centered around an ingredient called Volufiline. Also known as Zhi Mu, Volufiline is a patented natural plant extract created by the French company Sederma, which is largely known for creating peptide powerhouse Matrixyl-3000. “Volufiline helps promote body volume by providing a cosmetic, lipofilling-like effect,” says Chelsea Scott, cofounder of The Beauty Spy, who discovered the unique ingredient when she partnered with cutting-edge K-beauty brand Dr. Tree, based in South Korea. “Studies show it also stimulates and promotes lipid storage, leading to an increase of volume in the fatty tissue. Overall it helps to plump and smooth skin, improve skin elasticity, and reduce appearance of wrinkles. Dr. Tree utilizes Volufiline in its entire range of products.”