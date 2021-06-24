Cancel
Green Bay, WI

'Pilot shortage nationwide': 13-year-old boy is just a few years down the runway

By Valerie Juarez
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ITx4_0adYV4VQ00

As more people look to fly again, airlines have fewer pilots to get them in the air.

Valerie Juarez

Hundreds of flights have been canceled because of a pilot shortage.

Vaerie Juarez

“Across not only Wisconsin but the U.S. there is a large drive towards increasing the amount of pilots in the country and this is due there is a pretty well documented shortage here in the U.S. that will be pretty consistent for the foreseeable future,” said Trent Vandenheuvel, Pilot Smith and CAVU Flight Academy, flight school manager.

We talked with one hopeful future pilot hoping about what the process entails.

Valerie Juarez

"I've always just been interested in planes how they look, how they act starting to get more into engines and I just want to be up in the skies,” said 13-year-old Trent Stauffacher of Green Bay.

Valerie Juarez

Stauffacher shows that it's never too early to plan ahead. He is spending his summer vacation with his dad visiting flight schools and learning what it takes to make that dream a reality.

Valerie Juarez
Valerie Juarez

“If someone were to start from zero experience where a full time student, realistically they would need four licenses. The private pilot license, the instrument rating, the commercial pilot license and then a CFI, which is a flight instructor license,” Vandenheuvel said.

Valerie Juarez

“A common misknowmer in the aviation industry is that a commercial pilot license means you can fly for a commercial airline. That’s not what that means. A commercial pilot license means that you can fly for hire. To fly for an airline you need an airline transport pilot license so this is a different license that you need a certain amount of experience before you can actually go and gain that license,” Vandenheuvel said.

Valerie Juarez

The whole process from ground level to cruising altitude takes somewhere between three to four and a half years, all student dependent.

If you are interested in becoming a pilot click here to be redirected for more information.

Valerie Juarez

So as you get ready for your summer escape just remember to pack your patience.

It takes a lot for pilots to earn the driver's seat, but the next generation of pilots are soon coming.

Valerie Juarez

AAA says if you plan on traveling this summer it's helpful if you stay on track of your flight status.

“There’s going to be some bumps in the roads so to speak. There are some staffing issues, technical glitches that have been occurring. So it’s really important for travelers to stay aware of what is going on and make sure they understand what processes are in place and make sure they understand what their rights are as an ally,” said Nick Jarmusz AAA Director of Public Relations.

