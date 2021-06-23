Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Sisters of St. Ann agree to provide better access to residential school records

By Victoria News Staff
thefreepress.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe order of nuns that taught at the former Kamloops residential school, and others in the province, has agreed to provide access to their records that could help shine light on what happened there and how 215 children ended up in unidentified graves. The agreement was reached through a memorandum...

www.thefreepress.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Horgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuns#Residential School#The Royal B C Museum#Sisters Of St Ann#B C Archives#Indigenous#Tk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cyclingcochranetimespost.ca

Riders honour residential school survivors

June Commanda remembered crying at the residential school in Spanish, when she understood she would never see her father again following his death. When she explained to the nuns why she was crying, “all I got was a slap in the head. I was told to go on.”. As she...
Religionq107.com

Religious group will release records on former residential schools in B.C., Sask.

The Catholic religious community that operated residential schools in Saskatchewan and British Columbia where hundreds of unmarked graves have been found says it will disclose all historical documents it has. The Missionary of Oblates of Mary Immaculate operated 48 schools, including the Marieval Indian Residential School at the Cowessess First...
Religiondiscovermoosejaw.com

Oblates Offer Access To Historical Records

The Roman Catholic order that operated residential schools in Saskatchewan and British Columbia has committed to releasing their records. The Missionary of Oblates of Mary Immaculate ran the Marieval Indian Residential School at Cowessess First Nation and the Kamloops Indian Residential School, among others. At those two schools along, hundreds of unmarked graves have been discovered.
Religiongranthshala.com

Catholic group to release all records from Marieval, Kamloops residential schools

The Catholic religious order that operated residential schools in Saskatchewan and British Columbia, where hundreds of unmarked graves have been found, says it will disclose all historical documents in its possession. The missionaries of Mary Immaculate operated 48 schools, including the Maryval Indian Residential School in Cowes First Nation in...
Educationtheoutlook.ca

Statement on graves at Marieval Indian Residential School

The following is a joint statement from the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations and the Cowessess First Nation:. The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Executive sends sincere condolences and prayers to the community of Cowessess First Nation and the survivors and descendents of the Marieval Indian Residential School after the startling discovery of 751 unmarked graves near the former residential school.
Kidswindspeaker.com

Brother and sister walked to raise awareness of residential school legacy

“We were very tired, but I believe any other parents would do the same to show the love and support of their kids’ dreams.” — Reno Cameron. When 10-year-old Nimkii Cameron first heard the news about the 215 children’s remains located in a mass, unmarked grave at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, he knew he had to do something to acknowledge it.
Educationmyeastkootenaynow.com

182 unmarked graves found in St. Eugene Residential School grounds

WARNING: The following story contains details some readers may find disturbing. A search of the area surrounding the St. Eugene Mission Residential School in 2020 revealed the unmarked graves of 182 people. Another scan of the grounds is being conducted this year. Officials with the Lower Kootenay Band said last...
Religionduboiscountyherald.com

Sisters of St. Benedict announce reopening schedule

The Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand have announced the lifting of most COVId-19 restrictions and a phased schedule for reopening Monastery Immaculate Conception to the public following the pandemic. Beginning July 1, the Sisters will open the church and liturgies to guests and to the public. As of this...
Politicslatestnewspost.com

B.C. promises $12M to support searches of residential school sites

VICTORIA — The B.C. government is committing $12 million to help First Nations investigate former residential school sites. The funding is also intended for mental health supports, as the recent discoveries can trigger trauma or other ongoing mental health tolls, according to the province. “Finding evidence of a burial site...
Religionstcroixsource.com

RFP St. Ann Catholic Church Fence Restoration

St. Ann Catholic Church (St Croix) Fence Restoration. Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (“C.F.R.”) Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority, regulatory requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (“FEMA”) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Catholic Diocese of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands (hereinafter the “Diocese”) requests qualified firms to submit their proposals to complete the scope of work as described in this solicitation. Sealed proposals will be received by the Diocese of St. Thomas at the following address for the provision of the outlined repairs: Warren T. Bush P.O. Box 301825 St. Thomas, VI 00803. Alternatively, proposals may be submitted electronically in PDF format to dioceseusvi@incdnt.com. Email must be date stamped and received prior to the proposal due date. The Diocese will send a confirmation that the proposal was received. Proposals will be received no later than 2:00 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Monday, July 5th at 2:00pm. Proposals not received prior to their scheduled time of receipt may be returned without consideration at the discretion of the Diocese. The Diocese reserves the right to reject any and all Proposals, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in any Proposal or in the RFP process. Each Proposal and other enclosures shall be enclosed in an opaque, sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the Proposer, labeled as directed in the RFP and addressed to the Diocese. The Contract will be subject to all applicable VI laws and Title 2 of Code of Federal Regulations. The Request for Proposals document is available by email to dioceseusvi@incdnt.com.
Politicsmountainviewtoday.ca

B.C. provides $12 million to First Nations investigating former residential schools

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government says it's providing $12 million to support First Nations with investigative work at former residential school sites. It says the funding will also go towards programs to help community members experiencing trauma after the recent discoveries of what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at a former school in Kamloops, and 751 unmarked graves in Saskatchewan.
Saint Louis Park, MNhometownsource.com

St. Louis Park Public Schools will provide meals this summer

St. Louis Park Public Schools will participate in the Summer Eats Minnesota program that provides children 18 and younger with meals throughout the summer months. Individuals 18 and younger may use any site. Aquila Elementary School, 8500 W. 31st St., will provide lunches and snacks for pick-up Monday, June 21,...
Politicsbattlefordsnow.com

Province provides $2 million for residential school site research

Saskatchewan will allocate funding to assist in searches at residential school sites across the province. On Friday, First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Minister Don McMorris announced $2 million of provincial funding going to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) for research into undocumented deaths and burials on formerly federally operated residential school locations. McMorris also called on the federal government to match the investment. This follows earlier statements in May that the province and FISN made in demanding the federal government take immediate action after news broke of the discovery of 215 bodies of Indigenous children.
Religiontimminstimes.com

EDITORIAL: We must condemn the burning of Catholic churches

The number of Catholic churches that have burned down on First Nations land in British Columbia has now risen to four. Last week, Sacred Heart Church and St. Gregory’s Church — located approximately 40 km apart from each other — were burned. The RCMP labelled these burnings suspicious. It appears...