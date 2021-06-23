Sisters of St. Ann agree to provide better access to residential school records

St. Ann Catholic Church (St Croix) Fence Restoration. Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (“C.F.R.”) Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority, regulatory requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (“FEMA”) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Catholic Diocese of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands (hereinafter the “Diocese”) requests qualified firms to submit their proposals to complete the scope of work as described in this solicitation. Sealed proposals will be received by the Diocese of St. Thomas at the following address for the provision of the outlined repairs: Warren T. Bush P.O. Box 301825 St. Thomas, VI 00803. Alternatively, proposals may be submitted electronically in PDF format to dioceseusvi@incdnt.com. Email must be date stamped and received prior to the proposal due date. The Diocese will send a confirmation that the proposal was received. Proposals will be received no later than 2:00 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Monday, July 5th at 2:00pm. Proposals not received prior to their scheduled time of receipt may be returned without consideration at the discretion of the Diocese. The Diocese reserves the right to reject any and all Proposals, and to waive any informalities or irregularities in any Proposal or in the RFP process. Each Proposal and other enclosures shall be enclosed in an opaque, sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the Proposer, labeled as directed in the RFP and addressed to the Diocese. The Contract will be subject to all applicable VI laws and Title 2 of Code of Federal Regulations. The Request for Proposals document is available by email to dioceseusvi@incdnt.com.