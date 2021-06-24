Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Al Franken to launch 15-stop comedy tour

By Mychael Schnell
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ozRf_0adYUzBb00
© PBS

Former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken (D) is launching a comedy tour nearly four years after he resigned over sexual misconduct claims.

The 15-stop tour, dubbed “The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour,” is scheduled to kick off in Massachusetts in September.

“My promise is that you’ll laugh, you’ll think, and you'll leave hopeful about our future. Unless I’m in a bad mood that night,” Franken wrote in a tweet announcing presale tickets for the tour.

Franken, before he was elected to the Senate in 2008, was a founding writer and later a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.”

He resigned from the Senate in 2017 amid accusations of sexual misconduct from eight women and after a photo showed him groping a woman who was asleep.

Franken who was facing mounting pressure from his colleagues to step down, said at the time that some of the allegations against him were not true, while other incidents he remembered differently.

Franken in July 2019 said he “absolutely” regretted resigning from the Senate after The New Yorker published a deep dive into the allegations against him.

Seven current or former senators who called for Franken’s resignation told The New Yorker that they regretted doing so.

Presale for tickets for Franken’s comedy tour began on Wednesday. The tour will run until December, with stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., New York, Missouri, Chicago and Colorado.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

251K+
Followers
25K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Franken
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Alfranken#Senate#The New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Minneapolis, MNDuluth News Tribune

Former US Sen. Al Franken is taking his comedy show on the road

MINNEAPOLIS — Former U.S. Sen. Al Franken is hitting the road for an outing dubbed “Al Franken: The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour.”. It’s booked at Minneapolis’ Pantages Theatre on Oct. 2. Tickets are priced from $94 to $49 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25, through Ticketmaster. It will be the third stop on a 15-date tour that runs through mid-December.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How energy will steer the Alaska Senate race

In the battle for the United States Senate, all eyes are Alaska. The next 16 months promise to be the most expensive and exciting in the state’s 60-year history. Alaska’s 20-year incumbent, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces a primary challenge from Kelly Tshibaka, who is running with the full support of former President Trump .
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

South Dakota Gov sending her National Guard to Texas border

“The Biden Administration has failed in the most basic duty of the federal government: keeping the American people safe,” Noem said in a statement Tuesday. The move comes as Republican governors from Florida, Nebraska and Iowa have pledged to send law enforcement officers to aid in securing the border in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for help.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New Jersey apologizes for 'systematic targeting' of LGBTQ bars

The state of New Jersey formally apologized on Tuesday for the “systemic targeting” of gay bars from 1933 to 1967. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal (D) said in a statement that his office is seeking to “right a historical wrong,” referring to the suspension or revocation of liquor licenses from bars because they served LGBTQ customers.
Tallahassee, FLvaldostatoday.com

85 South comedy tour heading to Tallahassee

Tallahassee, FL –The 85 South Show, produced by 85 South Media, unites three of America’s funniest, talented, and most fearless comedians. This hilarious trio will bring their “The Return of the Ghetto Legends Comedy Tour” to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on October 29, 2021. Tickets are on-sale now. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.
Boston, MAantiMUSIC

Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Launching Summerland Tour

The Summerland Tour, featuring Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus is kicking off this Thursday, July 1st at the House of Blues in Boston, MA. Everclear frontman and Summerland Tour founder, Art Alexakis, had this to say, "After personally fighting Covid-19 for two months and managing the lingering symptoms, I'm so grateful that the numbers are going down, the vaccines are going up, and that we're getting the chance to tour the U.S. again.
Public SafetyFiveThirtyEight

America’s Pot Labs Have A THC Problem

Keegan Skeate was working the night shift when he first heard about the scam. The 26-year-old was only a few months into his new job at Praxis Laboratory, a Washington state lab that conducts consumer safety tests and THC potency analysis for legal cannabis products. During one quiet shift in 2018, a fellow lab technician walked over to Skeate and told him that she thought someone was manipulating her test results. She said that the numbers in her spreadsheets looked irregular and the recorded THC potency values were higher than she remembered measuring.
Entertainmentwopular.com

Deranged Ingraham And Idiot Desantis Attack Dr. Peter Hotez

Laura Ingraham called medical doctors warning the American public about COVID variants and a potential summer surge "COVID-Doomers." Dr. Peter Hotez is one who has been singled out for attack because he dared to still urge Americans to be careful. After playing a podcast clip of Dr. Hotez, the Fox News host said, "They just can't let the pandemic go.