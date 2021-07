KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo City Commissioners were gathering input from city residents on how to spend the $39 million they were getting from the American Rescue Plan. Kalamazoo Deputy City Manager, Jeff Chamberlain said the city would be releasing a survey to the public on Friday, June 18, 2021, where people could provide insight into how the funds could help them get back on their feet following COVID-19. "COVID-19 has impacted people in a lot of ways, and we know economic help could be a way to assist, so that goes back to what is the role of the city of Kalamazoo and the federal government," Chamberlain said.