Brewers hang on against Diamondbacks to win three-game series

By DAVID BRANDT Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Brandon Woodruff was pleased with the seven dominant innings he threw on Wednesday afternoon, though he didn't really have that much to say about them. Instead, like most pitchers, especially ones coming into the game with a .042 batting average, he wanted to talk about his hit. Woodruff...

