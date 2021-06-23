B.C. sees 87 more COVID-19 cases, none in Northern Health

B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission rate remained low Wednesday, with 87 more cases confirmed and one more death attributed to the pandemic. Two new outbreaks have been declared in senior care facilities, Hollyburn House in West Vancouver and Minoru Residence in Richmond, one of the targeted communities for increasing vaccine protection in recent weeks. B.C. has reached more than 77 per cent of adults vaccinated, with more than one million second doses applied as the province prepares for the next step in its reopening plan as early as July 1.