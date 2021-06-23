Clinton girl, 7, raises close to $2,000 in bannock sales for Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

Employees at Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RAC) recently joined forces for their annual Spring for Kids campaign, a fundraiser supporting family and youth empowerment efforts. This year, 100% of the funds raised over the course of the fundraiser were donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA)—a national, nonprofit organization which provides programs and services to promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by installing a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging and influence. BGCA's mission is to enable all young people, especially those most in need, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens by providing a safe place to learn and grow, developing ongoing relationships with caring, adult professionals and participating in life-enhancing programs and character development experiences.