Clinton girl, 7, raises close to $2,000 in bannock sales for Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

By Kelly Sinoski
thefreepress.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA seven-year-old Clinton girl has raised more than $1,900 in bannock sales to honour the 215 children whose remains were found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Jasmine Francis, a member of the Skeetchestn Indian band, sold more than 400 bannock -for $2 apiece – in three hours Saturday at a stand outside the Nomad Motel on Highway 97. Juice boxes and water were also available at the event, while donations are still pouring in. The money raised will go to the Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc for further scientific research, identification and archaeology and scientific research of the 215 children’s remains.

