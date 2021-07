For anyone that enjoys Montana’s waters or taps it for their livelihoods, trends into the early summer are a cause for concern. The fabled Smith River has seen numerous record daily flows, essentially cutting a month from the floating season. The Ruby River is already in its second fishing closure for the year due to low flows. And temperature spikes in the lower Madison, Jefferson and multiple other rivers is quickly becoming a daily accounting of the impacts from drought poised to shape this summer.