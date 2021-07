This crazy-looking pattern is designed to catch fish—tie it, use it, and hold on tight!”. THE PECULIAR-LOOKING Tuscan Bunny is tied to catch fish—lots of fish. Although the jagged and asymmetrical head is not much to look at, like the rest of the elements of this the fly, it is there by design. At first glance, the pattern’s modest list of materials and simple construction may be mistaken for a hastily thrown together mess of fur and foam; however, the Tuscan Bunny, which evolved over the past three years, is a culmination of careful thought and experimentation with materials and tying techniques. It takes thousands of casts, hundreds of refusals, and countless hours of testing and tweaking to transform a mélange of natural and synthetic materials into a reliably productive fly.